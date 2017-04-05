Cash injection for ten Doncaster schools

Ten schools in Doncaster are set for major improve-ments from a Government fund for repairs.

Education Secretary Justine Greening said the cash will be invested in 2017-18 as part of the government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

Schools in the Doncaster area which are to be included are:

* Hill Top Primary

* The Hayfield School

* Trinity Academy

* Ridgewood School

* Hall Cross Academy

* Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy

* Hungerhill School

* St Oswald’s Church of England Academy

* Dunsville Primary

* Kirk Sandall Infant School.

The money will be used for roof replacement, flood defences and drainage works and kitchen refurbishment.

In Yorkshire, £55 million is being given to schools to invest in upgrading their buildings and gives the go-ahead to 141 vital school projects.

Hill Top will receive funding for lighting and fire detection, along with new heating.

Hayfield will receive money for roof covering replacement work and Ridgewood will get money to replace external fabric.

Trinity Academy will get money for its roof to be replaced.

Hall Cross School will get roof refurbishment works at the upper school campus.

Ivanhoe’s timber windows and doors will be replaced along with its heating and hot water system.

Hungerhill will have work to make the building watertight, and for flood defences and drainage work.

St Oswald’s will have money for fire safety improvement works.

Dunsville Primary School will get a new roof plus the removal and replacement of its boiler plant.

Kirk Sandall Infants will get a new roof as well as a refurbished kitchen.

Nationally academies and sixth-form colleges will receive a total of £466 million to pay for almost 1,500 building work projects.

The Government also announced money for school places.

It comes as its figures show that almost 735,000 additional school places have been created since 2010 - with 92 per cent of new primary places and 89 per cent of new secondary places created in schools rated as ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in 2015 to 2016.

Ms Greening said: “Our Plan for Britain is to build a fairer society, with a good school place available for every child.

“This £2.4bn investment, together with our proposals to create more good school places, will help ensure every young person has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“The £2.4bn allocated is part of more than £24 billion the government has committed to investing in the school estate between 2015 to 2021.”