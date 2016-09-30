Cash boost for project

A cash windfall was music to the ears of staff at a Doncaster recording studio.

The team at Higher Rhythm in Nether Hall Road have received £8, 580 from the Coalfields Community Investment Programme.

The not-for-profit organisation will use the money to pay for staff time, training certification and a contribution towards overheads to run a 12-month learning project for young people.

Steve Mundin, senior manager at Higher Rhythm, said: “With this investment we can extend our activities and reach out to more people who want to learn about the digital and creative industries.

“We work hard to build on the cultural diversity in Doncaster and want to encourage more people to consider a career within this sector.”

Andy Lock, head of operations for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, said: “We are proud to show our support for Higher Rhythm.

“They do some fantastic work that engages with thousands of people throughout Yorkshire.

“Encouraging people to follow their dreams and to secure a career in an industry that will excite and enthuse them means that people can look forward and aspire to be the best that they possibly can.”

Higher Rhythm was launched in 2001 as a recording studio but now offers additional support including music releases, managed digital distribution, radio broadcasting opportunities, live events, workshops and educational opportunities.