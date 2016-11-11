Cash boost for Doncaster allotment group

Allotment holders in Doncaster have received a cash windfall of nearly £10, 000 to improve facilities as part of a wider scheme to work more closely with the community.

The Wheatley Hills Allotment Association were awarded the grant from the Big Lottery Fund to install a toilet at the 112-acre site, just off Wheatley Hall Road.

Plot holders say the new facilities are part of a wider initiative to work with schools, community groups, older people and disabled resident to teach them about the value of horticulture.

Plot holder Simon Hughes, aged 70, who is a former company director, said: “It is quite a large site so the new toilet was very much needed. Plus if we are hopefully going to be working with school children and other people in the community then it is essential.”

A Halloween-themed party and barbecue was held at the site to celebrate the opening of the toilets.

In addition, members have also planted a peace garden alongside it and they are soon to install benches.

The eco-friendly toilet also supplies the plot holders with a source of compost that can be reused on the land.

In addition, a community plot has recently been launched and members hope to team up with town residents, young and old, to grow vegetables and flowers.

Mr Hughes said: “There are many mental and physical benefits to tending to an allotment.

“You can just forget about your daily worries and get on with growing the produce. We would like to work with people from all walks of life to teach them about these benefits.”

Anyone interested can contact group secretary Diane Sanderson on 07895113047.