Cars torched in arson attacks in Doncaster

Two cars were torched in arson attacks in Doncaster.

Firefighters found a Vauxhall Mokka burning in Headingley Way, Edlington and another car alight in Snatchells Lane, Fishlake, last night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Council to work with investor on £35m power plant that could save Sheffield Eagles

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

URGENT: Sheffield Business Awards deadline looms

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Sheffield Wednesday star donates £10,000 to help mum-of-four fight for life

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder could make changes for Peterborough clash

