Cars torched in arson attacks in Doncaster

Two cars were torched in arson attacks in Doncaster.
Firefighters found a Vauxhall Mokka burning in Headingley Way, Edlington and another car alight in Snatchells Lane, Fishlake, last night.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
