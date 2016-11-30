Car seized in connection with South Yorkshire alleged burglary

PCSOs on duty in South Yorkshire have recovered a car thought to have been stolen in a burglary.

At about 9pm on Friday (November 25) support officers attended a collision in St Barbara’s Road, Darfield, where a blue Citroen C3 is believed to have collided with a wall.

A man driving the car is believed to have run from the area and got into another car, a silver Citroen C4, later found nearby.

After completing checks on the car, PCSOs discovered that the car was being driven on what are thought to be cloned plates and had been stolen from a house in Dryden Road, West Melton the day before. It was then seized by the officers.

Saturday at about 7.30pm saw support officers witness a blue Peugeot 206 driving along Woodhall Road. The car is thought to have been exceeding the speed limit.

PCSOs found the car abandoned close to Verona Rise and it was seized under Police Reform Act.

Work remains ongoing to identify those involved and anyone with information about these incidents should call 101 quoting incident number 1001 of 26 November 2016.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.