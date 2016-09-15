Car clocked by police at 140mph in Doncaster

A car was clocked driving at 140mph in Doncaster.

The black Audi RS4 was stopped by officers on the M18 at junction two at Wadworth on Tuesday.

Officers who stopped the car found that it had not been taxed since December.

The vehicle was seized and the driver has been reported.

Council to work with investor on £35m power plant that could save Sheffield Eagles

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

URGENT: Sheffield Business Awards deadline looms

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Sheffield Wednesday star donates £10,000 to help mum-of-four fight for life

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder could make changes for Peterborough clash