Cannabis and knife seized in drug dog operation in Doncaster pubs

Cannabis and a knife were seized during a police operation in pubs in Mexborough.
Officers took a specialist drug dog into pubs looking for customers carrying illegal substances.
Cannabis and a knife were seized by officers.
