Candle causes house fire in South Yorkshire town

Three fire engines were called to a South Yorkshire house last night after a candle caused a bedroom fire.

Crews from Maltby, Edlington and Rotherham were called to the Old Hall Mews at Bramley just after 8.30am.

The occupant had already escaped the fire, which was believed to be caused by a candle.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the bedroom.

The fire crews left the scene at 11:50pm.

Firefighters are reminding people of the basic safety measures when using candles.

They urge people not to leave candles unattended in a room, and keep candles and tealights in proper holders.

They also remind people to keep candles, matches and lighters away from children.