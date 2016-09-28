Can you help care for Buster?

Meet Buster – the latest cute canine in our regular Give A Dog A Home appeal who is on the lookout for a new owner.

The nine-year-old lurcher crossbreed originally arrived with the RSPCA in Sheffield in 2009 and was eventually rehomed after a long stay in the kennels.

But he was found recently and returned to the organisation’s care – and is now once again looking for a new home.

A spokesman said: “This adorable fella originally came to us in 2009 as part of a cruelty investigation and was successfully adopted out after a long stay at our kennels.

“Sadly, he was found abandoned next to a canal recently, very hungry and thirsty, with nobody in sight – he had gone missing, presumed stolen, many months before.

“This lovely gent is so gentle and affectionate and just thoroughly enjoys human company. We find this to be truly amazing considering he has been let down by his humans so many times.

“We are hoping that his next home is his final home and that his new people love and adore him the way he should be. Buster mixes well with dogs out and about, but he is looking for a home as an only pet where he can have all the love and attention for himself. This lad has had such a rough ride and now we need to find him the retirement home of his dreams.”