Campaigners concerns over HS2 compensation offer for Doncaster estate

HS2 campaigners have raised concerns after compensation offers were made on a threatened Doncaster estate before a final decision on a route is made.

They are asking why compensation offers have been made to residents on Mexborough's Shimmer estate, with £30,000 payments being offered for residents who would be prepared to live near the route, when a final decision is not due to be made on the route the track takes until later this year.

Rhona Job is among those campaigning against the HS2 route through part of Doncaster

A viaduct had been proposed where the estate currently lies.

Rhonda Job, chairman of the Joint Parishes Campaign against the HS2 plan, said: "What I can't understand is why the Department of Transport would single out a community for this.

"I don't understand why the Department of Transport would release that statement when feedback from consultation has yet to be released and that has been no decision as to which route will be adopted - they have not yet announced where it will be going.

"Why would you pay £30,000 when you don't know if you're going to have to run past their house?.

She added residents on the Shimmer estate had only found out about the offer through the press.

She said her group was now seeking a meeting with the new transport minister, Paul Maynard, who has replaced his predecessor Andrew Jones since the general election.

The package announced by HS2 Ltd and the Government is offering the equivalent of 10 per cent of the unblighted property value of homes on the estate - or a £30,000 minimum - to property owners on the estate who wish to remain in their homes rather than sell to the Government.

It is also offering compensation to housholders within 60 to 120 metres of the proposed HS2 route.

Transport Minister Paul Maynard said: “I recognise that this is a difficult time for Shimmer residents and I would like to thank them for their patience and reassure them they will be treated fairly and with compassion.

"We are making this cash offer to eligible Shimmer homeowners to encourage those who wish to continue living on the estate do so.

"We will continue to work closely with all those affected to get the best outcome for everyone involved and ensure the development remains a pleasant and secure place to live.”

HS2 Ltd’s expectation is that all eligible homeowners on the Shimmer estate who choose to apply for the cash offer scheme could expect to receive £30,000.

Those taking up the offer who then sell their house to the Government in the future will have the cash offer sum deducted from the sale price at that time. It would not need to be repaid if it was sold to a private buyer.