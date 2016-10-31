CAMPAIGN: Tip tip hooray to Doncaster volunteer grimefighters

Doncaster may have litterbugs - but it also has people and groups dedicated to keeping the borough clean.

As the Free Press Let’s Clean up Doncaster campaign gathers pace, we look at the people and organisations across the borough who are dedicated grimefighters, determined to keeping the town beautiful.

One of those is selfless Nigel Cannings, who lives in Tickhill and is the deputy mayor there. He walks the streets of his community picking up litter, bagging up dog poo and keeping the place tidy.

Officials at Doncaster Council are aware of what he does, and see him as a great example.

A council spokesman said: “His work is so impressive that Nigel was selected by mayor Ros Jones to become the first official ‘community champion’ of the ‘This is my Doncaster’ campaign when it launched earlier this year. “The council supported Nigel with a gift of new litter-picking equipment as well as an agreement to dispose of all the waste he collects.

“In addition, the council has also nominated Nigel for a Doncaster Free Press ‘Pride of Doncaster’ award for his hard work.”

Councillor Joe Blackham, cabinet member for regeneration added: “It was a pleasure to nominate Nigel Cannings for the ‘Love Where You Live’ award as a token of our appreciation for his passion and hard work.

“Nigel is quite simply one of the most selfless and dedicated residents in the whole of Doncaster, and we continue to be amazed by the love he shows for his community.”

Elsewhere, other litter grot spots are being tackled.

Highfield Lakes is set to benefit from an ‘autumn clean up’ on Sunday November 6, with local people encouraged to join the council for a tidy-up day. Overgrown plants will be cut back and litter picked to make the grass look neat. Visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/whats-on for more information on this event.

Community groups are being set up across Doncaster including ‘Friends of’ groups in the town’s parks. One of the latest is the ‘Green Fingers’ group in Hexthorpe.

Council staff recently visited the Hyde Park area to get a first-hand look at the environmental issues there, including the dumping of waste in alleyways.

Signage warning people against flytipping has been installed, to point out that technology including covert cameras is in operation in the area.

In the coming weeks, you will start to hear more about This is my Doncaster ‘action days’ – these will be special days when Doncaster Council will be visiting specific parts of Doncaster to target enforcement on environmental crime hotspots and totally cleanse key areas with the help of the community.

The council staff will also be there to give key information about environmental crime, including how to check if a waste disposal company is legitimate, and listen to residents give feedback about the issues in their area.

The first action day is planned for early November, so keep an eye on Doncaster Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages for more information.