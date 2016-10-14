CAMPAIGN: Calling all grimefighters help us tackle Doncaster’s grot spots

It is an escalating problem, and one that your Free Press is determined to tackle - rubbish!

This week we launch a campaign aimed at stamping out the litter louts and making the borough’s grot spots beautiful once again.

Albany Road, Balby.

We want to tidy up our town.

Whether it’s flytipping, vandalism, or graffiti, we want to see an end to it. And to do that, we need your help. Get in touch with us (contact details are at the end of this article) and let us know what areas need addressing.

Doncaster Free Press content editor David Kessen said: “We’re proud of Doncaster, and we think it deserves to be treated with respect. That respect means taking care of our environment.

“If you share our pride, we’re urging you to support our campaign by making sure you do those important things that help. That can mean putting you litter in the bin, not the floor, clearing up after your dog has been to to the toilet, and disposing of domestic rubbish properly rather than dumping it and leaving it to become someone else’s problem.

Litter in Doncaster.

“Failing to do these simple things is just anti-social and we must all work together to fight it. That is why we plan to shine a light on the issues in the coming weeks.”

Doncaster Council says it is committed to tackling problem - and officials at the authority point out they have issued nearly 150 fines worth more than £35,000 over a three month period.

Anyone found to be littering our streets will face the strong arm of the law, as did town resident Louise Nunn.

She appeared before court on September 27 having after she handed herself over to the police after she found out that there was a warrant out for her arrest.

.

She pleaded guilty to the passing waste to an unauthorised person. It resulted in her rubbish being flytipped.

She was sentenced to a 12 months conditional discharge (as she had spent 18 hours in police custody), full costs of £476.09, a £15 victim surcharge, and a collection order was made.

She also received a six months conditional discharge for failing to surrender to bail.

Cabinet member for Environment, Coun Chris McGuinness, said: “This case is a clear example of how important it is to dispose of your waste responsibly.

“If you are paying a company to do it, make sure they are a legitimate company who will dispose of everything properly. Failing to check the credentials of the company in this case led to the rubbish being fly-tipped and ended up costing Ms Nunn £500.”

Our photographer found a number of examples of what appeared to be dumping on the streets this weekend. We have printed them.

But it’s not just our streets that are falling foul to the litterbug. Dumping waste can cause danger to our environment and wildlife. A recent example of irresponsible dumping of rubbish showed the impact it can have on our wildlife, when animal welfare experts were called into action over concerns for the safety of swans at a Doncaster lake. Birds had been injured by fishing gear left in the area over the summer.

RSPCA inspector John Gibson organised a clean-up at Martinwells Lake - formerly known as the Brick Pond - in New Edlington after the charity received repeated calls about injured swans and other birds at the lake.

This summer the RSPCA was called out four times to help cygnets who were caught in fishing litter. All survived but one is still receiving rehabilitative treatment at RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre after getting a hook embedded in its throat.

While carrying out the clean up, an adult swan was found with fishing line wrapped around its neck

Inspector Gibson worked for three hours alongside specialist flood officer Tamsin Drysdale, and specialist inland boat team members Ben Cottle-Shaw and Sandra Dransfield to clear the lake of litter to help prevent any more harm to the birds.

He said: “There are a pair of nesting swans on this lake who have this year raised eight cygnets - four of which we have already been called out to rescue.

“This situation is totally avoidable. I would strongly urge those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious when packing up to make sure no litter is left behind. All sorts of litter can cause problems.”

l Have you got a problem with litter where you live? Let us know the places that need tackling. Email details and photos to stephanie.bateman@jpress.co.uk.