Callous thieves raid van while cycling fundraisers slept in Sheffield hotel

Bike riders taking part in a fundraiser making their way through Sheffield have been left heartbroken after thieves stole all their equipment.

Liz Andrew,aged 57, along with hardy fundraiser husband Rob, 59, and his riding companion Steve Gamble, 55, were around half way on their Trans Pennine cycle challenge from

The route from Southport to Hornsea the trio were on

Southport to Hornsea when thieves raided their support van in Sheffield while they slept.

The riders, with Liz in support driving the van, took a hard earned stop at Travelodge Meadowhall on Barrow Road.

But sometime between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning, crooks made off with the loot worth around £2,000.

When they went to check-out of the hotel, they realised their Fiat Ducato van had been broken into.

Liz told The Star three specialist road bikes, a hybrid bike, a laptop and a camera to document the challenge was taken.

The group, from Hornsea in the East Riding of Yorkshire, were raising money for a junior rugby club the trio are involved in.

“It was pure shock when we realised what had happened,” said Liz.

“Somebody or a group of people had manage to wedge the doors open and they took off with four bikes, a laptop and a camera.

“There was a range of emotions, it was anger then tears then back to anger again.

“I don’t know if they were looking for work tools or something like that. It seems to be the thing thieves are stealing at the moment but they probably got more than they thought they would once the door was prised open. I just hope the hotel car park CCTV has picked something up .

“We feel like we’ve let the children down in a strange way. Some of them were going to ride with us for the final three miles back into Hornsea and now that can’t happen.

“We’ve had to come home, we’re absolutely gutted - so disappointed.

“I’ve been to Sheffield plenty of times and I’ve enjoyed my visits here in the past, but this leaves a nasty taste in my mouth.

“I just hope someone has a conscious and reports this to the police.”

If you have any information about the theft, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime number K/55747/2017.