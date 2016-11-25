Calling Sheffield dog lovers - after a cruel start in life could you give Troy a caring home?

A Sheffield animal charity is searching for caring dog lovers who can offer a forever home to Troy - a mastiff crossbreed - which has suffered at the hands of cruel owners.

The RPSCA is on the lookout for anyone who things they can offer lots of love and cuddles to the six-year-old male pet, which came to them from Blackpool after an awful past.

A spokesman for the charity said Troy has no health issues and would suit a house with no other animals.

“Meet our gallant and handsome hero, Troy,” he said. “This gorgeous lad has come to us from the Blackpool branch to try and find a forever home in Yorkshire.

“He came into RSPCA care as part of a cruelty investigation, but now several months on, he is hoping to put his awful past behind him and start afresh down in smashing Sheffield.

“His past has left him with a few mental scars, but once you have built a bond with this incredible fella, you really get to see his true character. Troy is a giant soppy pup desperate for love and proper care.

“He enjoys a good run around followed by lots of love and cuddles. He can be rather full on and strong to handle when out walking, so he is looking for a home experienced with large breed dogs who are

able to help him develop skills and build confidence.

“Troy can be choosy with his doggy friends he is a little unsure how to behave around them, especially with excitable dogs. He is looking for a home as an only pet where he will be able to lap up all the

attention for himself whilst working towards becoming more confident at reading doggy language and working on his manners.”

He added: “This brilliant brindle boy has had an awful time and he’s looking for a fresh start in a home with people who can love and adore him and can give him the care he needs.”

Visit www.rspcasheffield.org