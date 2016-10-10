Calling Isle artists and sculptors

Artists and sculptors have the chance to showcase their work and win cash prizes in an open event.

The 20-21 Open Exhibition of Arts and Sculpture is back and the visual arts centre in Scunthorpe is inviting local artists to submit work now.

Submissions from amateur and professional artists who are over the age of 16 are welcome. But entrants must live in the Doncaster, Lincoln and Hull postcode areas.

A panel of independent judges will select works to feature in the gallery’s exhibition from November 12 to February 4, 2017.

An overall winner will also receive £300, with runners-up receiving cash prizes provided by local businesses. This year, the Open Exhibition will also give a cash prize for the Visitors’ Choice Award.

For full details on submitting works in the Open Exhibition and to download an application form, please visit the 20-21 website at www.2021visualartscentre.co.uk/open.

The deadline for submitted work is October 29, 2016.