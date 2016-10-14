Calling cat lovers! Sheffield RSPCA search for a new home for beautiful Bella

Could you offer a home to the “super affectionate” feline Bella?

RSPCA Sheffield’s Animal Centre in Stadium Way is looking for cat lovers who can take in this two-year-old white tabby.

Domestic cat Bella arrived at the charity in July this year and is not known to have any health issues.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “This is beautiful Bella.

“Bella came to the centre after being found straying and heavily pregnant.

“Despite this, she was immediately super affectionate and adored being around people, enjoying nothing more than a cuddle on your knee and a chat.

“Since giving birth, she and her babies have spent the last couple of months in a lovely foster home.

“Now Bella is back here at the centre hoping to find a loving home to call her own.”

They added: “Although she’s very affectionate, she likes her own space at times.

“Due to this we believe she’d be more suited to a home without young children (if any), where she can be left to relax alone when she wants to.”

Could Bella be the one for you?

There is a possibility she could move into a home with dogs but preferably with no other cats.

She feeds on James Wellbeloved Complete.

For more information about Bella call in at 2 Stadium Way, Sheffield S9 3HN, or call the centre during the day on 0114 289 8050.

