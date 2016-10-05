Call to help Rudolph the reindeer this Christmas

Rudolph the reindeer is in need of some help this Christmas, and he is hoping that Isle residents can come to his rescue.

Every year the Isle of Axholme Lions take to the streets with their truck and float over the festive period.

The group pass almost every house in the Isle during December, led by a lit up Rudolph, to bring cheer and happiness to local people and families, while raising important funds for charity.

A spokesman for the Lions said: “To do this we need to hire a strong 4x4, keep it fuelled throughout and buy lollipops for the children, costing about £750.

“We’d like to raise these funds from local businesses, thereby allowing all the monies raised in the collection boxes to be used for charitable giving.”

They added: “With our many followers on the Lions website (www.isle-lions.org.uk) and Facebook (www.facebnook.com/AxholmeLions) we can offer an unique opportunity to local businesses to raise their profile throughout the local community with two great sponsorship packages.”

If anyone can offer assistance to the Isle of Axholme Lions this year, the following sponsorship packages are available.

Gold sponsorship (£250) - will allow a company name and logo to appear on the side doors of the 4x4 each night through December.

This is the most photographed vehicle in the Isle and is texted and Tweeted throughout the land.

As a vote of thanks and recognition the business name will also appear on the Lions website.

Silver sponsorship (£100) - the business name and service provided will be on the Lions website throughout November and December with a link to the business’s website.

To secure a sponsorship package please contact Richard Baker on 07917 413 412 or email baker.crb@gmail.com.

The Isle of Axholme Lions Club was formed in 1966 to raise funds for a variety of projects important to local communities and to support Lions’ national and international charitable causes.

The group is twinned with the De Bernisse Lions Club in the Netherlands, located to the South of Rotterdam.

* At a recent Isle of Axholme Lions meeting, members were visited by RMN Ms Tilly Brock from Admiral Nurses/Dementia UK who gave a presentation about the work of the nurses in the area.