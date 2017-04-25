Call goes out for Yorkshire beauty queen

Potential beauty queens have until Sunday to put their names in the running to be crowned Miss Yorkshire.

Yorkshire residents aged between 16 and 26 are eligible to enter the awards.

The heat will be at the Queens Hotel in Leeds on Sunday, May 21.

Entrants so far have come from Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham, Halifax and Richmond.

To enter, send a photograph of yourself, along with details of your age and occupation, to yorkshirebeautyawards@gmail.com

Organiser Alison Peddis said she was keen to track down entrants from Doncaster.

Big things beckoned for the winner.

"It's an amazing opportunity for the right girl," she said.

