Calendar to boost Doncaster hospice funds

Patients who attend Doncaster’s Hospice have dug out pens, paints and crayons to show off their artistic talents - and now their work is being showcased in a calendar.

The patients, who all attend St John’s Hospice day care, have created a wide range of images from snow covered countryside, other landscapes, birds, canal boats and more, with 12 images covering each of the months.

All profits from the sale of the calendar will go to the hospice’s appeal.

Chris Smith, hospice community fundraiser, who organised the calendar, said: ”The patients are so talented.

“Their artwork is amazing.

“The calendar will really cheer up kitchens and offices. I’m so proud of what our patients have achieved. So please support us and our patients and buy one of our lovely calendars.”

The calendars are on sale from the hospice reception, off Weston Road, Balby, and from the neighbouring St John’s Information Centre priced at £5 each.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “It currently costs £2.7 million a year just to run. Our fundraising campaign over the last year has highlighted many of the services provided here so more people understand and know how to access them. This is hugely important to us as fundraising really is about partnerships.

“People who know about what we do, as well as those who may never have had any contact with us, are part of the continuing work to raise our profile and a greater understanding of how hospice services can help.

“Donations and legacies fund – amongst many other things – additional services patients can enjoy including complementary therapies, arts and crafts sessions and hairdressing facilities. With our fundraisers’ help we are also able to ensure that St John’s has the highest standard of equipment and support services.

“For example the specialist mattresses which contribute to the well-being and comfort of our patients are so important, as is the flexibility to create special moments in a building where every moment matters.”

For more details visit www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk