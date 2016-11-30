"Buy dinner for a homeless dog, give up your tram seat and pick up litter" - Sheffield woman unveils random acts of Christmas kindness advent calendar

A Sheffield woman is calling on people in the city to carry out a string of random acts of kindness on a daily basis in the run up to Christmas after producing her own festive advent calendar.

Photographer Shelley Richmond is asking people to undertake a good deed every day from December 1-25 - and has produced a "calendar" which she has shared through Facebook encouraging people to help others with a string of different ways of helping.

The acts include buying a dinner for a homeless dog, donating clothes to a charity shop, giving up your seat on the tram, bus or train, talking to the homeless, hugging people and picking up litter.

Other good deeds include leaving a book in a public place, cooking for a friend and taking treats into your workplace.

The Sheffielder's Random Acts of Christmas Kindness Advent Calendar will kick-off tomorrow, encouraging people to "buy a pending coffee from the Holt or Mugen tea shop."

She has spent the last few weeks drawing up suggestions for the calendar.

Printable and downable A3 copies are available to download HERE

She added: "Please feel free to share with anyone who might like it and lets spread a little kindness xxx."