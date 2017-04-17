Busy South Yorkshire road closed due to accident

A busy Doncaster road has been closed this morning due to an accident.
South Yorkshire Police said the A635 Doncaster Road is closed from Goldthorpe to the junction with the B6411 Lidget Lane at Hickleton.
The road has now reopened.
South Yorkshire Police said the A635 Doncaster Road is closed from Goldthorpe to the junction with the B6411 Lidget Lane at Hickleton.
The road has now reopened.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.