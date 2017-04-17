Search

Busy South Yorkshire road closed due to accident

Doncaster Road. Google Maps.

A busy Doncaster road has been closed this morning due to an accident.

South Yorkshire Police said the A635 Doncaster Road is closed from Goldthorpe to the junction with the B6411 Lidget Lane at Hickleton.

The road has now reopened.