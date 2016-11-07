TV’s Bargain Hunt star will value South Yorkshire treasures

TV’s Charles Hanson is coming to Rotherham’s Clifton Park Museum when members of the public will be able to bring along treasured items for valuation.

The star of Bargain Hunt, Flog It and Antiques Road Trip will bring along a team of experts from his own auction house, Hanson’s auctioneers, who are attending the event on Tuesday 15 November.

The event is free, and takes place between 11am and 3pm, just turn up on the day and find out what your family heirloom is worth.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Cultural Services, Cllr Taiba Yasseen, said: “This event enables you to find out about the history behind your treasure and establish how much that cherished old family heirloom is worth!

“Join us at the perfect setting of Clifton Park Museum, situated in one of the nation’s favourite green spaces as voted for by the public in the Keep Britain Tidy’s “People’s Choice” Awards. The museum has lots of treasures of its own – and you might be surprised by what you learn from the experts.”

Charles Hanson is delighted to be returning for the valuation event, he said: “The Rotherham area is rich in history, providing an abundance of antique finds. People hold much sentiment and memories for their family heirlooms. We welcome everyone to come along on the day and bring their treasures for valuation.”

If people would like to sell their treasures, these can be left with the auctioneers for sale in their saleroom.

Museum Conservator Jenny Mathiasson will also be available during the event for advice on preservation and conservation of antiques. Jenny has recently launched Clifton Conservation Service based at the Clifton Park Museum, which offers conservation and restoration services to private individuals wanting to preserve their own family treasures.

For those people who can’t attend this event, Charles Hanson and his auctioneers will be returning to Clifton Park Museum for further dates in 2017.

For more information about the event, contact the Museum on 01709 336633.