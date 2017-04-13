Traders and performers wanted for South Yorkshire town’s first teenage market

Young people are invited to participate in Rotherham Town Centre’s very first Teenage Market along Effingham Street on Saturday May 27.

If you are aged between 13 and 29 and would like to showcase your creative talent, perform live, trial a new business idea or sell your products, this is the event for you, and best of all it’s completely free.

All young entrepreneurs and performers, including entertainers, comedians, musicians and dancers, are welcome to participate. You don’t have to be an established trader or performer and groups are welcome as well as individuals.

The event is being organised by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and Rotherham Council.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy Cllr Denise Lelliott said she was looking forward to seeing what Rotherham’s young people had to offer the town.

She said: “We know we have a lot of budding retailers and talented performers across our borough who are just itching for an opportunity to try out their ideas. This is the perfect opportunity to do that whilst visitors get to see the next generation of talent – and even go home with a bag full of goodies. We’re also looking for young performers to entertain the crowds. Who knows – we may discover the next ‘X Factor’ winner!”

The Teenage Market is a fast-growing national initiative that’s transforming towns and city centres, providing a platform for young people to showcase their creative talents and experience face-to face selling. It’s all about supporting the next generation of market traders and bringing an influx of energy, vibrancy and diversity to towns across the UK.

It’s really easy to get involved – traders and performers simply need to visit www.theteenagemarket.co.uk to register and create a profile. Once the profile has been set-up, simply visit the events page and apply to participate in the Rotherham Teenage Market.