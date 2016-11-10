The supernatural helps Doncaster MS sufferer with flourishing new career

South Yorkshire author Andrew Langley has turned adversity into a flourishing new career – with a little help from the supernatural.

After living with MS for over 20 years, former photo-journalist Andrew from Doncaster is now a successful author, publishing his second Nathen Turner thriller this month.

Nathen, the maverick psychic based in Whitby, already has a fan following.

Andrew’s latest novel Dark Nights of the Soul is set in the remote Scottish Highlands and features an MS patient who faces a whole new challenge – ancient witchcraft.

Andrew’s love of the Highlands, with his own Scottish heritage, made the haunting and beautiful countryside the perfect choice for a spooky story.

He will be signing copies of his latest book at Waterstones, Frenchgate Doncaster between 11am and 1pm on Sunday 20th November.

For further information Click here