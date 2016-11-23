Support Isle businesses and you could win £100

Support North Lincolnshire businesses and you could win £100

As part of the day, the council is helping to raise awareness of small retailers that offer a range of high-quality products and services, and encourage residents to buy local.

Why not support your local shops and businesses and start your Christmas shopping?

To be entered into the free prize draw, simply shop at one of the participating shops. The first prize is a £100 voucher and there will be two runner-up prizes of £50 vouchers. You can choose to spend them in any of the participating shops across North Lincolnshire.

A list of the shops taking part is available at www.investinnorthlincolnshire.co.uk, where you can also find out more about the prize draw.

Cllr Rob Waltham, cabinet member for Business, Innovation, Employment and Skills, said: “Small businesses are an important part of our communities, especially in rural towns and villages. We often hear people say that they didn’t know these retailers were there or didn’t realise how much they had to offer.

“Small businesses often don’t have the budgets to promote themselves, so this campaign aims to provide support and assistance to raise awareness of all the fantastic retailers we have in North Lincolnshire.

“We are encouraging all small businesses across North Lincolnshire to get involved in the campaign and even come up with their own special events for the day.

“Without your support, there is a risk we could lose these fantastic retailers. Let’s all support small businesses not just on Small Business Saturday, but all year round – think local and buy local.”

Small Business Saturday UK is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign that highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities. For more details, visit www.smallbusinesssaturday.org.uk.

If you are a small business and would like to participate, get in touch with the Business Hotline on 01724 297330 or email businessinfo@northlincs.gov.uk.

National Small Business Saturday is not just about retailers though. North Lincolnshire markets are getting involved by offering opportunities to trial a stall during December to encourage new traders. For further details contact the John Fullerton, Markets Manager on 01724 297816 or email john.fullerton@northlincs.gov.uk.

Have you got a business idea and want advice to help you get started? The Economic Development Team can help you find a premises, potential funding and advise you on building your business plan. Contact the Business Hotline on 01724 297330 or email businessinfo@northlincs.gov.uk.

Are you an existing small business that is looking for advice and support? On Friday 2 December from 10am to 2pm the council is hosting a Small Business Advice Drop In session at the Action Station on Cole Street in Scunthorpe town centre, so why not call in and find out how we can support your small business?