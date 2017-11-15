Striking new office as part of Phase 1 of Sheffield Retail Quarter

Employees at HSBC have selected Grosvenor House as the name for the striking new office being built as part of Phase 1 of Sheffield Retail Quarter.

HSBC employees put forward several possible names for the development, and through an internal ballot, got to vote for their favourite.

The winning name, Grosvenor House, was the clear favourite and celebrates the heritage of the site, which used to be occupied by the Grosvenor House Hotel.

HSBC employees in Sheffield will be relocated from their current office space, Griffin House, to the Sheffield Retail Quarter in 2019 after the banking giant signed as the anchor tenant on a 15-year lease, committing them to Sheffield city centre.

The new address for HSBC’s office will be Grosvenor House, No.1 Wellington Street.

The brand new office space will feature a bright and spacious central atrium and stylish rooftop terrace, with the main office entrance located on the corner of Wellington Street and Cambridge Street, and another entrance facing onto a new area of public realm at Charter Square.

The building will also include retail space. The shop fronts will be primarily located on Cambridge Street and also the important corner where Pinstone Street meets Furnival Gate.

Queensberry, Sheffield City Council’s strategic development partner, has been encouraged by the interest from retailers at this early stage. They’ve been approached by many businesses so far and it is expected that announcements of which retailers sign up to the scheme will be made in 2018.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Cabinet Member for Business and Investment at Sheffield City Council said: “We’re delighted that employees at HSBC have acknowledged the Grosvenor House Hotel in this way. It links the building’s future perfectly with its past.

“We have worked closely with HSBC for some time now on the design of its new office space. Their team has been a pleasure to work with and it is fantastic that HSBC has committed to our city centre as it is a vitally important employer with a proud history in our city.”

James Emmett, COO at HSBC Bank plc, said: “Our colleagues overwhelmingly voted for Grosvenor House as the name of our new home in Sheffield. The city is an important regional hub for our IT operations and we are delighted that the construction of our new office is progressing well.”