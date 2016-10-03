South Yorkshire in Business event attracts top bosses

Business leaders from across South Yorkshire gathered for a special event aimed at helping firms to make contacts and establish new working relationships.

The South Yorkshire in Business event, held at the Magna Centre in Rotherham, brought together more than 100 exhibitors and hundreds of visitors from across the business community.

The exhibition took place on September 29 and was supported by the three chambers of commerce covering Barnsley and Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster.

Visitors heard from speakers including Andrew Hartley, business development director at The Sheffield College, and John Huddleston, communications and corporate affairs manager at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Brendan Hall, marketing manager at Sheffield-based chartered accounts Sutton McGrath Hartley, who took an exhibition stand, said: “I came along as a delegate to the Inspiring Yorkshire Business event held at Magna back in February and thought this would be the ideal place to make new contacts, especially as we have recently opened a new office in Rotherham.

“It’s been a really good way of getting our name out there and meeting other South Yorkshire businesses.”

The event was sponsored by the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Swift Print and Work-Wise.