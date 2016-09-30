Shopping: Handmade clothes designed for you

Most of us are familiar with spending all day walking around the shops only to come home empty handed because nothing fits.

We tend to defiantly say that we are going to make our own clothes – and then realise we don’t have a clue how to sew. However, one lady decided she was going to do just that.

Lollo Wilson, aged 23, has been successfully designing, producing and selling her own clothes for the last 18 months or so.

The young entrepreneur, who has a masters in Fashion Design at Sheffield Hallam University, makes a variety of clothing – from tops and trousers to French knickers. – but she only makes each of her designs in a limited number.

“My garments are made as limited editions, as my customers enjoy knowing that they are wearing something unique and personal to them. However, I do custom orders upon request if a design is not available in a certain size.”

Lollo launched her online business, which was then called Lollo Handmade in Sheffield, while she was studying for her undergraduate degree, also in Fashion Design at Sheffield Hallam.

Then she made all her clothes in her bedroom, but now she has a dedicated studio space in her house.

“I’m really lucky. I have rails for all the garments made ready to be shipped out and vintage suitcases filled with fabrics ready to be used for new creations.”

The vintage clothes maker kept her business running while she completed her first degree, but decided to take a break to focus on her second.

Now, she has a job repairing bridal wear, but is relaunching her brand and will make herdesigns in her spare time.

Under her new namesake brand name, Lollo hopes to create unique clothes that people will treasure.

She’s also keen to make sure everybody gets clothes that fit.

“As a plus-sized lady it was really important to me to get those larger sizes out. There is definitely more on the way. There will be no difference in design between sizes either, as there should be no compromise on style.”

She added that her dream is to open a shop and teach others how to make clothes.

“I would still love to open my own shop, I am working on doing vintage fairs and hand-made markets again to help gain more interest in my brand in order get the funding needed to open a shop.

“My current vision for my shop is to create a space where I can put on workshops for small groups to teach them how to make clothing and also sell ready-to-wear clothing.”

Fuelling your shopping

A number of new food traders have taken over stalls at the Moor Market in the last few weeks, filling the isles with local produce and exotic tastes from a bit further afield.

Big Bing is the first stall in the market dedicated to Chinese crepes with a variety of fillings.

Also adding to the ever-growing diverse group of unique food traders is Hungry Buddha which specialises in Nepalese street food and offers a new tempting curry on the menu every week.

If you want something more traditional, then there’s Bitz & Bites café, which is the perfect lunchtime stop.

Promoting home-grown produce is Connor’s Fruit Corner,a new family venture sourcing and selling some of the finest fruit and vegetables in the city.

Antiques Quarter to host flea market

Sheffield’s Antiques Quarter is set to host a community car boot sale and flea market this weekend, which is bound to attract plenty of people in search of a bargain or two.

The event will be held at The Picture House, in Abbeydale Road at the heart of the Antiques Quarter, on Sunday, October 2 between 10am and 3pm.

There will be a number of stalls outside The Picture House on the pavement, as well as inside the building.

Traders, as well as local schools, community groups and charities, are among those who will have stalls.

A wide selection of things, ranging from clothes to jewelry, from books to antiques to furniture are among the items likely to be sold at the flea market.

Entry costs £1. Renting a stall costs £10, and outdoor spaces may be available on the day.

The flea market will be held at the Picture House on Sunday

Moor Market attracts thousands

People in Sheffield appear to be embracing supporting local retailers and shopping at the Moor Market, as an extra 13,000 people visited it last week.

The market, which has 90 independent traders offering a diverse mix of stalls from international cuisine to occasion wear, fresh fruit and veg to hair and beauty, florists to handmade gifts and many more, plus a large food court, also hosts regular events to keep attracting new customers and keep its regulars coming back for more.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture parks and leisure at Sheffield City Council said: “It’s fantastic to see the Moor Market thriving, it’s a real haven for those who want value for money, quality products and that shop local experience.

There is such a diverse range of products on offer, customers can not only get their weekly food shop, but also purchase unique gifts and clothing and get their shoes or watch mended – the list goes on and on.

“Complementing the shopping experience, the market has a fantastic events programme which has contributed to its increasing popularity.”

The Market is open 8am to 5:30pm Monday to Saturday. Visit Sheffield Markets