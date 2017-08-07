Sheffield studio celebrates 15th anniversary with record year of growth

Award winning Sheffield multi-disciplinary agency Coda Studios is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the announcement of its strongest ever trading year.

Managing Director David Cross says the Kelham Island based company has seen all areas of the group - Coda Architects, Coda Planning, Coda Bespoke and Coda Structures - exceeding expectations, with the whole Coda team currently working across the board on projects worth more than £120m in the Sheffield City Region and nationwide.

“This year also saw the completion of our management buy out, with four shareholders leaving the company, a move that was mitigated by investment into new BIM software, VR, Specialist staff and systems improvements,” David explained.

“We are now close to announcing two major developments in Sheffield that will transform two parts of the city centre.

“These are also our biggest projects ever and reflect not only our own strength in a competitive market but also demonstrate very clearly that Sheffield is a city on the up and our forward order book is stronger and more reliable than ever.

“We now have the best team ever, headed by a new senior management team who are home grown and hungry!

“We’ve invested in millennials to drive us to the next generation and the success of this last year shows very clearly that it is a strategy for success.”