Sheffield software company in expansion move

3D rendering software and visualisation experts Lightwork Design has moved to newly refurbished Grade II listed premises in Sheffield.

The company, which provides software development and integration services for sales and design configuration systems, computer aided design and virtual reality applications, outgrew its premises on Clarkehouse Road in Sheffield and was looking for a building that suited its newly rebranded image and profile.

Lightwork Design has taken 6,021 sq ft in Hillsborough Barracks, located on Langsett Road, and undertaken a significant internal refurbishment on the property, which dates back to 1854.

David Forrester, chief executive officer at Lightwork Design, said: “The move and subsequent fit out has meant we now work in a flexible, creative and open space which has already improved team work and communication.

“The character and history of the building, together with the exposed brick, glass walls and steel staircase really provides the wow factor and it’s also incredibly practical for us. We didn’t want to be in the city centre, and have all fallen in love with the Hillsborough area.

“The relocation signals the beginning of a new chapter in Lightworks’ history. It is an exciting move, brought about by the company’s expansion and the need for a more cohesive and collaborative working space, and mirrors the evaluation and diversification of the Lightworks’ product offering.”

Lightworks currently employs 29 staff and is hoping longer term the move will allow further growth and job creation.

Various army units were stationed at the Hillsborough Barracks site which covers 22 acres, including the 2nd Battalion of the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry.

A major redevelopment of the site took place in the late 1980s resulting on the large retail and business complex featuring Morrisons supermarket, a two-storey car park, the Garrison Hotel, a B&Q DIY superstore, a McDonald’s drive-through restaurant, garage and petrol station. Offices from 655 sq ft to 4,088 sq ft are still available.

Ben White, Associate at Knight Frank in Sheffield, which is marketing Hillsborough Barracks, said: “I introduced Lightwork Design to the building as I knew it would be right for their impressive office plans. It has made a fantastic new base for their growing business and is part of a Sheffield heritage property.”

Specialist fit out, design and construction company Head Office 3 Leeds completed the Lightworks project.

For further information on availability at Hillsborough Barracks in Sheffield contact Ben White at Knight Frank on 0114 272 9750.