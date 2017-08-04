Sheffield employment law specialists triumph at trio of tribunals

Employment law specialists at Sheffield solicitors, Taylor&Emmet LLP, are celebrating a hat trick of recent tribunal wins.

After months of research and preparation, the team has achieved successful results at employment tribunals for three clients – two employers and an individual.

Head of employment law at Taylor&Emmet, Tom Draper, appeared in person at a tribunal in Cardiff to represent a national construction firm who faced a claim for unfair dismissal. He argued the employee’s termination was reasonable, due to pressure from a third party who owned site where he worked and the judge agreed.

Tom was also instructed to lead a high value case for a local individual, who believed his role had been changed so significantly by his employer that it amounted to redundancy. The case took nearly a year to prepare and required a three-day tribunal hearing to resolve. Ultimately Taylor&Emmet’s team was successful and the client won his case.

The third tribunal hearing was held in Sheffield and concerned a complicated Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) claim (TUPE) against a South Yorkshire travel company. The firm had been sold as a going concern and was being sued by a former employee. Taylor&Emmet was asked to represent the previous management, who argued liability for the claimant’s dismissal had passed to the new owners. The judge found there had been a TUPE transfer and rejected the claim against the client.

Tom Draper said: “It has been an excellent few weeks for me and my team, whose hard work and persistence has paid dividends, achieving three tribunal wins in rapid succession. By taking the time to listen and provide considered advice, we enjoy excellent relationships with clients, liaising closely with them throughout the matter and we are very pleased to repay their faith in us with such emphatic results.”

