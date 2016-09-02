Three bedroom mid terrace in Conisbrough for sale for £79,995

This very well presented modern three bedroomed mid terraced house situated in a popular area of the village close to all local amenities, schools and bus routes were a viewing is highly recommended.

The property benefits from gas central heating and Upvc double glazed doors and windows.

The accommodation briefly comprises a lounge fitted with a wall mounted modern ‘Pebble’ effect electric fire.

There is an iInner hallway with a staircase leading off.

There is also a dining room and a cellar with light.

In the kitchen there is a range of cream Shaker style wall and base units including cooking facilities.

The house has two bedrooms and a fully tiled bathroom to the first floor.

Further stairs lead to bedroom three in the attic.

Outside, a wrought iron gate leads to the shared footpath which gives access to the small front garden which is laid to concrete.

The private rear garden is laid to concrete with borders of plants and shrubs. There is also a brick built garden store

The house has an energy performance rating of F.

* North Cliff Road, Conisbrough - £79,995, contact Dunstan on 01709 864414.

