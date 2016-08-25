Stunning Barlborough house on the market at £460,000

This stunning four bedroomed detached house, constructed in reclaimed brick, is particularly well located on a small cul-de-sac with similar high quality executive style houses set within the local conservation area.
The beautifully presented accommodation offers cream uPVC double glazed sash windows throughout, a gas central heating system and comprises, on the ground floor: porch, hall, downstairs toilet, lounge, garden/family room, superbly equipped kitchen, and a separate dining room.
On the first floor there is a galleried landing, master bedroom with superb shower room and walk-in dressing room.
There are a futher three bedrooms, one with en-suite facilities, and an excellent family bathroom.
Outside, the property is favourably located, with a long tegular style block paved driveway providing ample off-road parking for several vehicles, along with access to the integral garage.
The garden is attractively set out with a shaped lawn, pergola, patioed sitting out area with stone walling and fencing to the perimeter of the garden and box hedging.
* The Red Brick House, 6 Speetley View, Barlborough - £460,000, contact Saxton Mee on 0114 268 3241.
