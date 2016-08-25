PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 13A Minto Road, Sheffield - £250,000 to £300,000 guide price

Nestled away from the roadside is this three bedroom detached residence, formerly a coach house.

The property is well placed for access into Hillsborough centre, reputable schools and the ever popular Hillsborough Park. The area is always a strong contender with strong commuter routes and Super Tram links very close by. In brief the accommodation comprises of a generous lounge, kitchen/diner, downstairs toilet, orangery, landing, three bedrooms and a bathroom. In the generous living room are exposed painted floorboards, decorative ceiling roses, window to the front aspect and a feature fireplace that includes a tiled back and wood surround. This room allows access to the orangery, kitchen diner and first floor accommodation via original stone stairs. The kitchen is made up of a range of wood effect wall, base and drawer units. There are integrated appliances including a cooker and hob, an exposed beam and wood flooring. The downstairs toilet also has a hand basin. The orangery links the property to the outside world and it boasts exposed stone walls and a seating area plus French doors. The first floor landing provides access to all three bedrooms. Bedroom one is a light and airy double with exposed wood flooring, while bedroom two is front facing and has an exposed beam and wood floor, bedroom three has access to the eaves and the loft space via a ceiling hatch. The bathroom consists of a low level toilet, hand wash basin set into a cupboard unit, bath and separate mains shower. Here there is a central heating radiator, spot lighting, Worcester combination boiler and an obscured rear facing upvc double glazed window. Outside there is a delightful flagged patio area. This is not to be missed and offers generous living space. To arrange a viewing or for more details about this property contact the estate agent Crucible Sales and Lettings on 0114 241 3430.

