Last chance to buy a fantastic family home in South Yorkshire for £379,950

Following the huge success of its Badger’s Holt development in South Yorkshire, Linden Homes is offering a final chance to buy a brand new spacious family home in a village location.

The final two homes remain for sale at the popular Branton location, where Linden Homes East Yorkshire has built a selection of 47 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

A wide choice of designs and styles has made this a popular development for young professionals and families alike.

Currently still available are the wonderful four-bedroom detached Hunsley home, with integral garage – priced at £289,950 and the stunning Poppleton, a five-bedroom home with detached garage. This home is priced at £379,950.

And buyers will get more for their money, as these two homes come complete with carpets, curtains, turf and light shades.

Both properties are ready to move in to now, and for those with an existing home to sell – part exchange is also available.

Through the scheme, Linden Homes will arrange for at least three independent valuations of your existing home and will make you an offer based on their suggestions. Once you agree the offer, and subject to satisfactory surveys, Linden Homes becomes your buyer, freeing you up to reserve your new home. After that, it’s a case of setting a moving-in date, boxing up your things, and basking in the relief of a quick chain-free move to the home of your dreams. You can stay in your existing home until your new one is ready.

The village location of Branton provides a commutable retreat with Doncaster a few minutes’ drive away and Nottingham an hour by road on the M1 or just over 90 minutes by rail. The commuter and retail hubs of Sheffield and Leeds are also within easy reach.

Branton is a self-contained village boasting a post office, newsagent, grocer, butcher, hairdresser and importantly, a regular bus service to Doncaster.

With its many open spaces and 59 woods and country parks, Doncaster has plenty to offer away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre with its numerous shops, restaurants and nightlife.

Doncaster is situated on the A1(M) and M18 motorways, and is within 20 minutes of the key M1 and M62 motorways. It is well served by the East Coast Mainline and is just 18 minutes from the Robin Hood Airport.

For more details about the last remaining homes, contact the sales team on 01302 511923.

