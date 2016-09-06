House builder calls last orders on new homes in South Yorkshire

House builder Redrow is calling last orders on new homes in Wickersley where the final two properties are available to buy.

The 19-home exclusive Hall Croft development, located five miles out of Rotherham, has been a great success, clocking up a steady sales rate since its launch earlier this year. The popularity of the scheme is attributed to a combination of the location – the homes are within easy commuting reach of both Sheffield and the M1 - the ease of living the properties offer and the excellent choice of schools and leisure opportunities nearby.

The two remaining homes, both four-bedroom detached and from Redrow’s Arts & Crafts inspired Heritage Collection, are the Henley, priced from £474,950, and the Welwyn from £414,950.

While differently styled, each offers a traditional looking exterior, giving way to a bright, modern open-plan interior and a host of in-vogue features.

The Henley is a generously proportioned home of real quality and character, featuring a thirty-six feet dining and kitchen area, two en suite bedrooms and a double garage. With today’s busy family similarly in mind, The Welwyn offers a generous dining and kitchen area plus a spacious lounge, an en-suite on the master bedroom and an integral garage to the front of the property.

“We don’t think it will be long before they are snapped up,” says Patsy Aicken, sales director for Redrow Homes (Yorkshire). “Hall Croft has proved really popular and is the ideal base for families who will never find a shortage of things to do and places to see. With just 19 properties, Hall Croft has a lovely feel so buyers will need to act quickly to avoid disappointment.”

Both the Henley and the Welwyn are available with Help to Buy, which provides a 20% equity loan, interest free for five years, reducing the initial outlay and meaning the customer can typically buy with a 5% deposit and 75% mortgage – initially taking the Welwyn to only £331,960 and the Henley to £379,960.

To be in with a chance of owning one of the last two homes, call 01709 259636 to arrange a viewing. More information Click here

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story House builder calls last orders on new homes in South Yorkshire Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...