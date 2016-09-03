Former Sheffield hunting lodge for sale for £899,950

Thickwood Lodge is a fabulous residence, previously used as a hunting lodge by the Duke of Rutland and situated on the outskirts of Sheffield, surrounded by open countryside with far reaching views, yet within easy reach of the city centre and vibrant suburbs of Ecclesall, Dore and Totley.

This fabulous Grade II listed detached residence cleverly combines modern living with traditional character and charm.

Steeped in history and dating back to 1820, the property is immaculately presented and offers five bedrooms, study, grit stone Inglenook fireplaces, spacious living kitchen with wonderful outdoor entertaining areas and lovely manicured grounds extending to approximately two acres.

Thickwood Lodge is situated in an elevated position approached via in and out gravelled driveways with secure electric gates and having a large parking area for several vehicles.

There is a useful stone built detached garden store, stone paved barbecue area with ornamental lighting and an expansive lawn provides futher land with an original piggery located to the side.

* Thickwood Lodge, Owler Bar, Sheffield - £899,950, contact Blenheim Park Estates on 0114 358 2020.

