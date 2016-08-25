Family home in Barnburgh has a guide price of £280,000 to £290,000

Offered for sale is this extended family detached home, situated in the popular sought after village location of Barnburgh, ideally, where only by viewing internally can you appreciate the property on offer.
With a guide price of £280,000 to £290,000, the property comprises of an entrance hall, a cloakroom, a lounge, a dining room, breakfast kitchen, utility room, ean n-suite to the master bedroom and a family bathroom.
To the front of the property is a driveway, providing ample parking which leads to the garage, plus store room and to the rear of the property is a well maintained lawned garden which is fully enclosed with a double gated rear access.
With tasteful modern decor throughout, this spacious property has been refurbished and extended over recent years to evolve into what is an ideal family home.
It is a freehold property.
The EPC is awaited.
For more details or to arrange a viewing then contact the estate agent William H Brown on 01709 583267, or alternatively visit the property online at williamhbrown/Property/MXB110065.
* Barnburgh Lane, Barnburgh
