Character property in East Lound for sale for £355,000

This is a most spacious detached character property standing in generous landscaped south facing gardens further complemented by open views over paddock land to the rear elevation.

Pinfold House’ offers proportioned living accommodation comprising open plan reception hall and dual aspect lounge with rustic brick fireplace and French doors to the rear overlooking the garden.

There is a spacious dining room and a superbly proportioned living kitchen overlooking the rear garden and paddocks.

There are integrated appliances including a Bosch’ dishwasher, fridge and Rangemaster electric cooker. The ground floor also has a utility with plumbing for an automatic washing machine, and a cloakroom.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms including a master with dressing area and en-suite shower room, and a guest room with a dressing room currently used as a study.

The property enjoys twin entrances leading to an area suitable for parking for several vehicles. Viewing is highly recommended.

* Pinfold House, Brackenhill Road, East Lound - £355,000, contact Hunters on 01302 710773.

