Chance to buy 18th century property in Wroot for £775,000

Situated centrally in the village of Wroot, this 18th century property with Wesleyan connections, commands an attractive position within approximately three acres of grounds.

The accommodation benefits from period features throughout and is set over three floors and briefly comprises four reception rooms, six spacious bedrooms and an attractive kitchen/diner.

On the ground floor there is a drawing room, dining room, a morning room, and study with rear facing French doors.

There is also a billiard room, a utility and a downstairs toilet.

On the first floor, bedroom one has an en-suite of shower, toilet, bath and basin, and also a dressing room.

There are a further three bedrooms on this floor and the bathroom, and stairs lead to the second floor where are more rooms in the attic.

Outside there are impressive grounds, a private driveway and garage, stables and paddocks, with established private gardens.

Haart Estate Agents are hosting an ‘open home’ event at The Rectory on September 17 between noon and 2pm.

* The Rectory, High Street, Wroot - £775,000, contact Haart on 01302 341770.

