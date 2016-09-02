Canalside cottage with quick commute to London - £370,000

Watch the narrow boats go by from this canalside cottage in the heart of the desirable village of Clayworth.

With a commute to London of only one hour and 25 minutes, and being close to the A1, Robin Hood Airport and superb schools, this is a must see property.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall and bathroom, with a three piece suite including a corner bath, and a lounge with an Inglenook style fireplace with reclaimed bricks and stone with a multifuel stove inset.

There is an irregular shaped dining room with wood block effect flooring, beamed ceiling, and a feature brick surround fireplace with a solid fuel stove inset.

In the fitted kitchen is an integrated fridge and dishwasher, electric oven and induction hob.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, one with a Jack And Jill suite with corner shower cubicle, toilet and wash hand basin. The fourth bedroom can be used as an office.

Outside, is a cottage garden with a raised patio area and garage.

* The Smithy, Wheatley Road, Clayworth - £370,000, contact William H Brown on 01777 704248.

