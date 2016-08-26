No expense has been spared on this remarkable architect designed five bedroomed (315.9 sq m) detached house situated within this quiet and sought after village.

Only by viewing the property will prospective purchasers fully appreciate the quality of fittings and construction materials.

Highlights include a superb open plan Smallbone living kitchen, underfloor heating to block and beam floors, four en-suites (Villeroy and Boch/Porcelanosa), quality Chesney fireplaces, electric gated driveway, double garage with powered door and landscaped rear garden.

In the remarkable open plan kitchen there are integrated Miele appliances including twin ovens, an induction hob, steam oven, microwave, coffee machine, dishwasher and wine fridge, not forgetting the Amana American fridge freezer.

Outside, the property is accessed via electrically operated wrought iron gates which lead to the extensive driveway which provides ample enclosed off street parking together with access to the double garage. There is a side pathway which leads to the enclosed rear garden.

* Chapel Lane, Branton - £595,000, contact John Robinson on 01302 323575.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Branton five bedroom house for sale at £595,000 Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...