Shoppers got to pick up a bargain at the recent Crowle Market which took place.

On offer were the best fresh local produce including pies, cakes, preserves, fish, crafts, stationery, fruit and veg, shoes and plants to name just a few.

.

The market is held every second Saturday of every month between 9am and 1pm to book a stall or to make an enquiry please phone 07783440453.

* If you have an event you’d like to see in the Bells email editorial@epworthtoday.co.uk

.

.