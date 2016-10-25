New post office puts Heron at the heart of South Yorkshire community

Dinnington Post Office has been officially re-opened at leading discount food retailer, Heron Foods.

The store opening was marked by a special community ceremony with Councillor Jeanette Mallinder, cutting the ceremonial ribbon. Also in attendance was triple world champion town crier, Michael Wood, who officiated the ceremony.

The official store opening marked the fourth Post Office to be co-located within Heron stores and puts Heron firmly at the heart of the community.

The opening of the Post Office has secured three part-time positions, with staff transferring from the former branch at 36 Laughton Road, Dinnington.

The new branch in the South Yorkshire town near to Sheffield and Rotherham is part of a programme of modernisation and investment across the Post Office network. Dinnington Post Office operates during the store’s opening hours Monday to Saturday: 8am – 6pm; Sunday: 9am – 5pm. This offers an extended 68 hours of service a week.

It is a modern main-style branch where Post Office services are provided from four Post Office serving positions. This is a mixture of one full-screened, two open-plan counters and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter.

Heron Foods’ Commercial Director, Mike Igoe, said: “We understand how important having a Post Office is to the residents of Dinnington. We’re pleased that it’s Heron Foods who is bringing back all of the benefits of Post Office counter services to the local community. The addition of a Post Office inside our Dinnington store, will make it easier for working people to access services, and they will be able to pick up plenty of Heron deals at the same time.

“To help mark the occasion, we’ll also be giving away free boxes of Jaffa Cakes to our first 200 sweet-toothed customers.”

The Post Office’s Network Operations Area Manager, Kenny Lamont, said: “This is the fourth Post Office that has opened within Heron Foods. Our new partnership with this leading discount food retailer works really well. This conveniently located new branch, which is open seven days a week and with long opening hours, makes it easy for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs and safeguard Post Office services in Dinnington for the future.”

The new branch has been built in line with Post Office specifications to ensure sufficient space for the new branch to operate alongside the retail offer. Some of the existing retail furniture was re-aligned or removed to create space for the Post Office.