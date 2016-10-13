New network created to help young people start their film careers

A brand new nationwide initiative,The Young Film Programmers Network (YFPN), has launched to provide young people with opportunities to kick-start their careers.

Over 130 film organisations are part of the network.

The YFPN is currently in its pilot phase and one of its objectives is to offer young programmers the chance to serve as curators, jurors and volunteers in film festivals across the country, including the BFI London Film Festival, the Queer Media Festival in Manchester and the Belfast Cinemagic Festival.

Another part of the initiative is a monthly newsletter which collates inspiring events, resources and opportunities for young people wanting to make a career in film. Often these are free events and requests for young people to volunteer or contribute creatively to projects. The September newsletter, which came out this week, showcased chances to work on the Film Africa festival and the Edinburgh International Film Festival, as well as a free Into Film short film workshop.

The YFPN’s pilot phase will be completed by January 2017. It is being rolled out across all nine of the BFI’s film hubs, which between them cover the entirety of the UK. Funded by the BFI with National Lottery money, the film hubs will point out regions where there is little activity for young filmmakers, and set up new affinity groups in these underserved areas.

Dan Thomas of YFPN said: “We are all very pleased with the response that the network has had so far. Subscribers are increasing by the day and I think we are showing young people that working in film is not as out of reach as it may sometimes seem.”

The YFPN will be involved with more projects as the network builds.