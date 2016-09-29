NEW APPOINTMENTS: Sheffield firm DJB hires new business boss

Sheffield-based waste disposal company DJB Recycling has welcomed Richard Webster as business development manager.

The 38-year-old, from Chapeltown, joins with a wealth of experience having worked in the waste disposal sector for more than 20 years. His previous employers include Viridor and Veolia.

Richard said: “I’m really passionate about waste disposal and the team at DJB feel the same – they’ve made me feel really welcome.

“The business is already thriving and I’m really looking forward to getting my teeth into some innovative projects.”