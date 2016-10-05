MP supports Northern Powergrid’s service for residents with power cuts

Isle MP Andrew Percy is helping to raise awareness of the support Northern Powergrid can offer local residents who may need extra help if they have a power cut.

The electricity distributor’s free-to-join Priority Services Register (PSR) provides additional support to customers who may have a medical condition or equipment which requires electricity, a disability, are elderly or have young children, and a power cut could be more than just an inconvenience.

Northern Powergrid, which manages the power network that delivers electricity to around 8 million customers and 3.9 million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, can offer a range of assistance for local people depending on their individual circumstances. This can include keeping you updated by text or telephone during power cuts as a priority, sending out a Customer Support Vehicle, providing you with a ‘winter warmer’ pack, and even arranging for alternative accommodation, if necessary, during a prolonged power cut. It also has trained advisors available on a special priority phone number; to give advice and be there for customers when they need extra support.

The electricity distributor is currently running a campaign on social media to encourage more people to consider signing themselves, a family member, friend or neighbour up to the register and Andrew is keen to promote the service to local people across Brigg, Goole and the Isle of Axholme. In addition to this, Andrew also recently welcomed and helped promote the launch of 105 – the new, free national power cut number. 105 routes customers who have a power cut to a specially trained advisor at their local electricity distributor and is available 24 hours a day.

Andrew said: “The Priority Services Register helps offer specialised support to those who may be more vulnerable during a power cut. It’s important if residents do have a power cut that they have as much information and support as possible to help minimise the impact. If you, a family member or friend, may be eligible for this service, you can contact Northern Powergrid on 0800 169 2996 or visit their website for more information or to join up.

“It’s also worth knowing that this type of scheme isn’t exclusive to Northern Powergrid; there are similar ones available through a number of other utility companies. If you’d like any further information, then please don’t hesitate to get in touch to discuss this.”

Siobhan Barton, Head of Stakeholder and Customer Engagement at Northern Powergrid, adds: “We see being part of the community as more than just managing the region’s electricity network. We want our customers to know that if they – or someone they know - would find a power cut more difficult, due to their medical condition or personal circumstances, that we can offer extra help while our engineers work to get their lights back on.

“Most people don’t even think about power cuts as our network investment mean they don’t happen that often but it’s important to be prepared if they do. We’d encourage people to take a moment and think about their friends, family and neighbours and how being on our free Priority Services Register might help ensure they get the extra support they need if they were to have a power cut in the future.”

For more information or to join the register visit Northern Powergrid’s website - www.northernpowergrid.com - or call: 0800 169 2996. Local people can also use the electricity distributor’s website and social media pages (@Northpowergrid and Facebook) to report a power cut and get updates.