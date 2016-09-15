MP Rosie congratulates Doncaster pub manager

Dame Rosie Winterton DBE, MP for Doncaster Central attended the Stonegate Pub Company Celebration in Parliament this month.

Three years ago Stonegate launched their Accelerator programme, designed to fast-track the development of high performing deputy managers to become industry leading general managers.

To celebrate the appointment of their 100th general manager a reception was held in Parliament.

Two Doncaster Central pub managers were recognised by Stonegate Pub Company as successes of the scheme, Stuart Grimson who runs Home Bar and Neil Matherson who runs the Yorkshire Grey, both in Hall Gate.

Rosie said: “It is always a pleasure to meet with people from my constituency when they visit Parliament, particularly when they are there in recognition of their achievement, and I am delighted to have had the opportunity to offer my congratulations.”