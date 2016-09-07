Motorists experiencing delays on the M18 due to lane closure

Motorists travelling on the M18 in South Yorkshire are experiencing delays.

There is currently one lane closed northbound on the motorway between junction 5, M180 (Stainforth) and junction 6, A614 (Thorne), because of drainage works.

Please take this into account when undertaking your journey.

