Leading global company offers 170 new South Yorkshire jobs

Leading global customer experience and business process outsourcing company, Webhelp, has announced plans to recruit 170 people at its Dearne Valley site by the end of this year.

The demand is for customer service and sales advisors supporting existing clients at the outsourcer’s base in Manvers, Rotherham.

David Turner, CEO of Webhelp UK, said: “This is a fantastic time to become part of a growing business in an exciting industry that is focussing on new technology and the future of customer experience. We have 35,000 people at 90 sites in 26 countries and our business growth shows no signs of slowing down.

“This has been a terrific period for Webhelp. We have just added the ninth company to the Webhelp family in a 24 month period, with the acquisition of social media moderation business, Netino, and we have signed a number of high profile new clients, including Unilever and Shop Direct.”

The 170 people required by the end of the year will be a combination of customer service and sales advisors and will focus on voice communication.

The roles are full time (40hrs per week).

If you are interested in finding out more about the opportunities that exist in Dearne Valley or at Webhelp’s other UK sites, contact recruitment@uk.webhelp.com